Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): The devastating monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 370 lives since June 20, including 205 deaths in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, lightning strikes, and other weather-triggered accidents, and 165 fatalities in road accidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Tuesday.

According to the SDMA's cumulative loss report, the state has also reported 434 injuries and 1,480 houses damaged - 484 fully and 720 partially, along with extensive losses to agriculture, horticulture, and public infrastructure.

Rain-related tragedies were concentrated in districts such as Mandi (37 deaths), Kullu (26), Kangra (32), and Chamba (21), often triggered by landslides, flash floods, and drowning incidents. Road accidents have been deadliest in Chamba (22 deaths), Mandi (24), and Kangra (19).

Public infrastructure has taken a massive hit, with damages amounting to over Rs 4,12,246.97 lakh. This includes losses to the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, power infrastructure, health, and education facilities. Agriculture and horticulture alone suffered combined damages worth more than Rs 3,77,000 lakh, crippling the livelihood of thousands of farmers.

The SDMA report shows that the worst-affected districts in terms of property damage include Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and Una, where multiple sectors have reported severe losses.

Officials warned that continued wet weather could further escalate the toll and hamper ongoing restoration work across the state. Relief efforts are underway, with NDRF, SDRF, and local agencies working to restore connectivity, electricity, and water supply in affected areas.

The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh continues to batter infrastructure with 615 roads, including four national highways, blocked; 1,748 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted; and 461 water supply schemes out of service as of Tuesday morning, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Chamba districts remain among the worst-hit areas for road blockages, with Kullu alone reporting over 220 blocked roads, including stretches of NH-03 and NH-305. Power outages are most severe in Kullu, where 1,512 DTRs have been disrupted, followed by Kangra with 176, and Mandi with 66. Water supply disruptions are also concentrated in Shimla (120 schemes), Kullu (63 schemes), and Mandi (57 schemes).

Authorities said continuous heavy rain in several regions is hampering restoration work. National Highways NH-03, NH-05, NH-503A, and NH-305 remain affected. Traffic has been diverted in parts of Una due to NH-70 closure.

The SDMA and district administrations, with support from NDRF, SDRF, and PWD teams, are working to restore connectivity and essential services, but officials warn that further spells of heavy rain may prolong disruptions. (ANI)

