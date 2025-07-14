Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to face a grim monsoon season, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming a total of 98 fatalities between June 20 and July 13, 2025, across the state.

Of these, 57 deaths have been caused by rain-related disasters like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 41 people have lost their lives in road accidents, as per the latest situation report issued at 10:00 AM on Monday.

In addition to the human toll, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported widespread damage to essential public utilities, 208 roads remain blocked, including one national highway (NH-21 from Mandi to Kullu). And 139 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) have been disrupted and 745 water supply schemes are currently affected due to heavy rains and related damage.

As per the Cumulative Loss Report released by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), among the rain-related fatalities, 15 people died due to cloudbursts, 9 by drowning, 8 in flash floods, 4 due to snake bites, 1 each from a landslide and fire, and 19 others due to electrocution, falls, or other reasons. No deaths were reported due to lightning.

The worst-affected district is Mandi, which alone accounts for 21 of these rain-related deaths, along with 27 missing persons and extensive damage to property.

Road accident fatalities were highest in Kullu, which reported 7 deaths, followed by Chamba with 6, and Shimla and Solan with 4 each. Other districts such as Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, and Una also reported casualties.

The report further states that 178 people have been injured during this period, while 34 individuals remain missing. The heavy rains and related disasters have also taken a toll on livestock, with 22,454 animal deaths recorded. Property damage includes 668 houses (fully and partially), 788 cowsheds, and 224 shops and factories. The total estimated monetary loss stands at Rs 770 crore (Rs 77,096.37 lakh).

The SDMA and district administrations are actively engaged in relief and clearance operations, but continued rainfall poses challenges to accessibility and safety.

Authorities have urged residents and travelers to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel to high-risk areas, and follow official advisories.

"The monsoon continues to present a major challenge to the state's disaster management machinery. Our teams are working 24/7 to restore normalcy and minimize further loss," said a senior SDMA official.

With over 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides reported in just 24 days, officials have urged the public to avoid vulnerable zones, stay updated with weather advisories, and contact SEOC helpline 1070 for emergencies. (ANI)

