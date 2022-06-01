Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on monsoon preparations and asked officials to set a target of zero fatality in season-related incidents.

Also Read | World No Tobacco Day 2022: Government Releases Guidelines for Substance Use Disorders, Launches App.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said monsoon had arrived in the state in the last two years through cyclones, adding that, for the first time, nine units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed in seven districts.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: BJP Will Win Two RS Seats in Rajasthan, Says State BJP President Satish Poonia.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said NDRF units will be deployed between June 15 and September 15 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Kolhapur, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nanded and Gadchiroli.

The release of water from dams amid heavy rainfall must be well-planned with officials remaining at the headquarters for better management of the exercise, the CM said.

State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister said authorities in 39 sites prone to landslides have been given 116 boats and 18 modern vehicles for relief and rescue work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)