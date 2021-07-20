New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Tuesday hold discussions regarding the proceedings of the House during the monsoon session of the Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed disruptions today after the Opposition created a ruckus over farmers' issues, fuel price hikes and COVID mismanagement. The House resumed its normal functioning after 1:36 pm.

The Rajya Sabha will discuss issues related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, said Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh.

All the leaders met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday demanding a discussion on COVID-19. Following this, Naidu gave his consent to discuss the matter.

"All leaders met with the chairman as they wanted to have a discussion on COVID. Rajya Sabha Chairman has given his consent. It will be discussed at 1 pm," Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh said.

It was agreed in the meeting that COVID aspects will be discussed for four hours from 1 pm on Tuesday while the Minister of Health and Family Welfare will reply on the matter at 5 pm, said sources. (ANI)

