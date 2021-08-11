New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die on Wednesday bringing an end to the Monsoon Session.

The session began on July 19 and was scheduled to go on till August 13. The lower house was adjourned sine die by Speaker Om Birla.

Government sources had earlier informed that the government is mulling adjournment as there is no point in running the House when business is sought to be disrupted and the opposition is not letting others debate or discussion on issues of public importance.

"Almost all of our bills are through and the rest will be cleared in Rajya Sabha tomorrow as well. We will see how business goes. We expect the opposition to remain adamant about stalling the parliament. We may wrap up the work and the parliament may be adjourned sine die on Wednesday," the source said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed the 127th Constitution amendment bill to restore the state's power to make their own other backward classes (OBC) list after the participation of all political parties in the debate for the first time during this monsoon session.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)

