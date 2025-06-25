Bhopal, Jun 25 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held from July 28 to August 8, officials said on Wednesday.

The session will have 10 sittings, principal secretary of the legislative assembly, AP Singh, said.

The sixth session of the 16th legislative assembly of Madhya Pradesh will commence on July 28 and continue till August 8, as per a notification issued by the assembly secretariat on Tuesday.

The assembly secretariat will accept notices of the private members' bills till July 9 and notices of private members' resolutions till July 17.

The adjournment motion, attention notices will be accepted on July 22.

