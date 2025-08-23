Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 22 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation of corruption and misrule by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh doubled down in his attack against the BJP and said that more the PM frequently visited Bengal, TMC's vote share would keep increasing.

He expressed confidence that Mamata Banerjee would be elected to power for the fourth time.

Speaking in a press conference, Kunal Ghosh said, "PM Modi has not answered any questions raised by the TMC. He is on the back foot after the Bengali language has been insulted. For damage control, he is speaking in Bengali, seeing the teleprompter. Behind him, Amit Malviya was sitting, who said that Bengali is not a language and the Bengali language means Bangladeshi language. PM Modi is speaking about corruption, whereas those leaders against whom the BJP had charged with corruption are now members of the BJP."

He further said that the BJP will be defeated very badly in West Bengal.

"We have seen in 2016, 2021. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the number of BJP MPs has decreased in West Bengal. Those who insulted the Bengali language were sitting on the stage with him. In whichever places there is a BJP double-engine government, we have seen misgovernance. The more frequently he visits Bengal, the TMC's vote share will keep increasing. Mamata Banerjee is going to become the CM for the fourth time with a record number of MLAs," he said.

Ghosh further slammed PM Modi, saying, over the infiltration charge by PM.

"Who is in charge of the borders? BSF and it comes under the Home Minister. In Tripura, a few days ago, 20 infiltrators were arrested, where there is a double-engine government. Whatever allegations the PM has raised, the BJP is itself responsible for them. We have answers for all his allegations. PM Modi has not even once taken the name of CM Mamata Banerjee, who played a major role in expanding metro infrastructure in the state," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi on Friday launched an attack on the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, stating that the state's progress has remained stagnant due to the corruption and misrule of the Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, the Prime Minister called on the people to elect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach everyone. He said so long as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is not removed from power, the development of West Bengal will not be possible.

"It is necessary to elect the BJP in West Bengal to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach the people. It is certain that TMC will be removed from power and BJP will be elected," he said.

The Prime Minister criticised the ruling TMC government and alleged that crime and corruption had become the identity of the TMC government. He said the condition of the state had worsened under its rule.

Over the past 11 years, the BJP government at the Centre has provided every kind of support for the development of West Bengal, the Prime Minister said. He added that most of the money sent to the state government for Bengal gets "looted" by TMC cadres. "That money is spent on TMC cadres. As a result, Bengal lags behind other states in the country in many schemes for the welfare of the poor," the Prime Minister said.

PM alleged that the state government had created hurdles in the implementation of central welfare schemes. PM Modi said that people in West Bengal deserved access to schemes related to housing, healthcare, education, and employment without political interference.

"So long as the TMC government is in power, the progress of the state will remain stalled. TMC jaabe, tabhi asaol parivartan ashbe (TMC will go, only then real change will come)," PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the current time, saying, "In the 21st century, 25 years have passed. In the coming years, like for the country, it is very important for Bengal. We should not fritter away this time." (ANI)

