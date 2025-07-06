Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): On the occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi, Morning aarti was performed at Ujjain's renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple on Sunday.

The priest of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple said, "Today is Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu leaves his place for 4 months, and for this period, the responsibility to run the Universe is on Lord Shiva. During these 4 months, Chaturmasya is celebrated and saints from all temples observe this period with great devotion and many religious activities are held."

Also Read | Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To Nation on Devshayani Ekadashi, Says 'We Pray to Bhagwan Vitthal and Seek His Continued Blessings'.

TV Serial actress Anupama said that it was a blessing to witness Bhasma Aarti on Ekadashi.

Anupama said, "I am at Mahakaleshwar Temple. I am very happy. Today is Ekadashi, and on this holy occasion, I had the privilege to worship here. This is a blessing to witness Bhasma Aarti today."

Also Read | Maharashtra School Holiday: Schools To Remain Shut on July 8 and 9 as Teachers Launch Statewide Protest Over Pending Grants and Benefits.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati river on the auspicious occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi on Sunday morning in Prayagraj.

A devotee said, "This is the Sangam ghat of Prayagraj. Today is Ekadashi, so we have come to take a holy dip."Another devotee said that today is Ekadashi, so we have come to take the blessings of the River Ganga.

An elderly man said that this is a big festival for Prayagraj. "The saints perform Chaumasa, that is, they stay at one place and worship god during this period. Today, according to rituals, Lord Vishnu sleeps for 4 months, and marriages are stopped during this period. And when God wakes up after 4 months on Karthik Ekadashi, then again, all such work will commence. Those who take a bath on this day, all their wishes are fulfilled," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)