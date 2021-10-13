Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI): The mortal remains of an army soldier from Kerala, killed in an encounter with terrorists two days ago, was brought here by a flight on Wednesday, a Defence source said here.

Also Read | Bleed eSports Raises 1.5 Million SGD From Sponsor To Fuel Growth.

Vaishakh H of Rashtriya Rifle Battalion was among five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who died in a gunfight with terrorists during an operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The inter-services procedure for paying last respects to the departed soul was held at "Shradhanjalisthan" created at a car-park adjacent to the domestic terminal of the airport here.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death in Dwarka, Tries To Frame It As Suicide; Arrested.

Representing the Kerala government, Finance Minister K N Balagopal paid his last respects to the departed soul.

The funeral by the military would be held for the slain soldier on Thursday at his native place of Kottarakara in Kollam district, the source said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)