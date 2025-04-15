Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur (Photo/Ministry of Women and Child Development)

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): According to an official statement, Savitri Thakur, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, will visit Meghalaya from April 15 to 17.

During her visit, the Minister will hold a review meeting with the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, focusing on Central government-sponsored schemes and programmes under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

She will also meet the Governor of Meghalaya in a courtesy call and conduct a detailed district-level review in East Khasi Hills as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

On April 16, the Minister will visit key institutions and welfare centres in Shillong, including the One Stop Center at Ganesh Das Hospital, Shakti Sadan at Mawroh, and a Child Care Institution in Mawkasiang.

As per the statement, she will then visit the Community Health Center, Anganwadi Centre at Mawsmai, and inspection of development projects under MGNREGA and PMAY(G) and also visit the Aqua Park cum Visitor Information Centre at Khliehshnong and inspect PMGSY roads in the area. (ANI)

