By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is likely to move the motion under rule 256 of procedure and conduct of business in Rajya Sabha to seek suspension of MPs who misbehaved with the deputy chairman Harivansh Singh on Sunday.

Sources stated that the decision of suspension is likely to be made by the Chairman on Monday.

According to a highly placed source, rule 256 motion is likely to be moved by the Parliamentary Minister seeking action against the erring MPs who intimidated the chair with their conduct.

"There is no need to bring privilege motion. We have left it to Chairman to decide on the action. It could be suspension till the remainder of the session," stated the senior leader. The footage was examined to decide on the gravity of misconduct done by each MP who created ruckus in the house and indulged in violence, stated the source.

The rule states, "The Chairman may, if he deems it necessary, name a member who disregards the authority of the Chair or abuses the rules of the Council by persistently and wilfully obstructing the business thereof.

If a member is so named by the Chairman he shall forthwith put the question on a motion being made, no amendment, adjournment or debate being allowed, that the member (naming him) be suspended from the service of the Council for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session."

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes not as the opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm bills debated and passed by the upper house through voice vote.

Criticizing the conduct of the members of the house, six ministers led by Rajnath Singh expressed pain and anguish over the incident. During the day, Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi and MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister Piyush Goyal went to meet chairman Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu to brief him on the incident.

The opposition, meanwhile, moved a notice of no confidence against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh. (ANI)

