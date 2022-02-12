Howrah, Feb 12 (PTI) Two persons were killed as their motorcycle hit the divider of a national highway in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday, following which they were run over by a truck, police said.

The accident happened around 10 am on NH-16 near Birshibpur in Uluberia police station area on the Kolkata-bound flank, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rishav Singh (18) and Manas Kumar Bera (17), police said.

They were heading to Uluberia from Santoshpur Berapara in Bagnan when the accident happened.

Both of them died on the spot, while the truck fled the scene, police said.

