Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): At least three Naxals, including a woman, were gunned down in an encounter that broke out between police and Naxals in the Kadla village of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared this information about the encounter on his Twitter handle.

"The killed Naxals were identified as their divisional committee member Nagesh, carrying a reward worth Rs 15 lakh, and area commanders Manoj and a woman, Rame, both carrying a reward of Rs eight lakh each," the Chief Minister tweeted.

He informed that AK-47, .303 rifle and 12-bore action gun were also recovered from the Naxals.

Chouhan also praised the police officers for their valour and said they would be given promotion and gallantry awards.

"Out-of-turn promotion and gallantry award will be given to the policemen who killed the Naxalites by playing on their lives. I appreciate your conscientiousness and courage. Madhya Pradesh is proud of heroes like you," he further said in another tweet.

Providing information about the encounter, he further said, "This action was led by ASP Balaghat. During this, Hawk Force and Madhya Pradesh Police personnel were also present with him. SP Balaghat, IG Balaghat Range and CO Hawk Force have guided the entire action."

He also warned, "No one is allowed to disturb the peace in Madhya Pradesh, be it Naxalites or any other criminals."

"Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace and no one is allowed to disturb its peace, be it Naxalites or any criminals. Our government is softer than a flower for the gentlemen and harsher than a thunderbolt for the wicked," he added. (ANI)

