Indore, Dec 19 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly trying to sell fake US notes with a face value of one million dollars for Rs 5 lakh in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

Special Task Force (STF) Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said Tarun Parmar (33), Sheru Khan Mewati (35), Naeem Dehlavi (38) and Mohammad Gufran (30) were caught from a dhaba on Sanver Road on Friday evening after a constable was sent as decoy customer.

The four, who work as cleaners in passenger buses, have been remanded in police custody for four days, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)