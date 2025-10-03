Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): At least 11 people, including five girls and two boys lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa area after a tractor trolley submerged in the Abna river on Thursday.

According to officials, a total of 14 people were present in the tractor trolley. While three people were rescued, one of them is in critical condition.

Also Read | West Bengal Road Accident: Speeding Car Kills 3, Injures 7 Others in Jalpaiguri.

"Today, an unfortunate incident happened in Pandhana Vidhan Sabha. Some people had come from Rajgarh panchayat for murti visarjan. Here, we have a water body in which a person was kept on duty, and the people were warned that they should not go forward. But the young people were excited and went ahead, and due to the trolley being disbalanced, it got overturned. There were a total of 25 people there," Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta told reporters here.

"At least 11 people were missing, all of the bodies have been recovered, apart from that, three were referred to Khandwa hospital, while one of them is in critical condition," the Collector added.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej's Music Video 'Be the Change' Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has condoled the demise of people in the incident, and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased.

"The accidents that occurred during the immersion of Durga in the villages of Jamli in Khargone and the Ingoria police station area near Ujjain are extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the bereaved families", the Chief Minister posted on X in Hindi.

"I have issued instructions to provide an assistance amount of Rs 4 lakh to the immediate family members of the deceased and to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment in the nearest hospital. I pray to Devi Ma Durga for the speedy recovery of all the injured and for strength to the grief-stricken families", his post added.

Search and rescue operations were carried out to recover the bodies. The injured were subsequently transferred to Khandwa's Medical College and District Hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)