Bhopal, Nov 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,79,068, while eight fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,042, health officials said.

793 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,67,877, they added.

Also Read | Dumraon Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPIMLL’s Ajit Kumar Singh Wins, Elected as MLA.

"Two people died in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Jhabua and Bhind districts," an official said.

"Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 208, Indore 117, Gwalior 77 and Jabalpur 41. The number of cases in Indore rose to 34,842, including 699 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 26,589 with 492 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,107 and 12,908 cases, respectively," he said.

Also Read | Belhar Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: JD(U)’s Manoj Yadav Wins, Elected as MLA.

The official said Bhopal now has 1,761 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 1,707. Jabalpur and Gwalior have 515 and 543 active cases, respectively.

With 25,353 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 32.02 lakh, he informed.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,79,068, new cases 900, death toll 3,042, recovered 1,67,877, active cases 8,149, number of people tested so far 32,02,500.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)