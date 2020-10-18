Bihar, October 17: Dumraon Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of 243 legislative assemblies of Bihar. It comes under Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. Dumraon comprises Community Blocks of Chaugain, Kesath AND Nawanagar; Gram Panchayats of Chilhari, Kushalpur, Bhojpur Kadim, Bhojpur Jadid, Chhatanwar, Nuaon, Sowan, Ariaon, Nandan, Lakhan Dihra and Dumraon (M) of Dumraon CD Block.

Voting for the Dumraon will take place on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10. There are 1,45,938 male and 1,25,765 female voters in Dumraon. The assembly segment of Dumraon belongs to the Buxar Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituency of Bihar. Buxar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Dadan Singh Yadav alias Dadan Pahalwan is the sitting MLA from the Dumraon constituency. The candidates for Bihar election 2020 from the Dumraon constituency is Anjum Ara from Janta Dal (United), Sri Kant Singh from Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) among others.

The NDA alliance is likely to emerge as the clear favourite to win the Bihar assembly elections by securing 160 of the 243 seats, according to an opinion poll released by Times Now-CVoter.

