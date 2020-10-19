Belhar Vidhan Sabha Seat is part of Banka Lok Sabha constituency. The Belhar Assembly constituency falls in the Banka district of Bihar. The voting in the Belhar elections will be held on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The voting will begin as usual at 7 am but the period will be extended by one hour until 6 pm. Counting of votes and announcement of results will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Bihar election is believed to be one of the biggest elections. While announcing the poll schedule for the 243-member Bihar assembly, the ECI said that the polling for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 First Phase Complete Schedule

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The main candidates for the Belhar Assembly Election 2020 include Ramdeo Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Kumari Archana of the Lok Jan Shakti Party, Brahmadev Ray of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) among others. In the 2015 Bihar elections, Giridhari Yadav of the JD (U) had won the polls by defeating BJP candidate Manoj Yadav.

The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 which will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan.

While most are looking at it as a two-way fight between the NDA (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left), the LJP this time has decided to go alone with party President Chirag Paswan taking charge of the all the affairs in the party.

In the outgoing Bihar assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are the first major polls amid COVID-19 pandemic.

