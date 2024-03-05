Indore, Mar 5 (PTI) Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) forcibly entered the collector's office in Indore on Tuesday while staging a protest against violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

According to eyewitnesses, police personnel deployed at the spot closed the main gate to prevent the protesters from entering the premises, but they forcefully gained entry, and a scuffle occurred.

Also Read | UK PM Rishi Sunak Is the Better Cook, Says Wife Akshata Murty.

Protesters sat on the floor of the complex and raised slogans against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and demanded the death penalty for rapists of women in Sandeshkhali, they said.

Officials pacified the ABVP activists and urged them to end their protest.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Violence: NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Recommends President’s Rule in West Bengal.

"We will examine the videos of the protest and take appropriate action," additional district magistrate Sapna Lowanshi said.

TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on charges of sexual harassment of women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that Sheikh and his “gang” captured swathes of land by force, besides “sexually harassing” them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)