Bhopal, Nov 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,383 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 2,06,128, while the death of 10 people increased the toll to 3,260, an official said.

He said 1,88,097 people have recovered, including 1,576 on Monday.

"During the day, four people died in Indore, which now has 760 fatalities, and one in Bhopal, where the toll is 518. Khargone, Sagar, Ratlam, Datia and Guna also saw one death each," he said.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 523, Bhopal 302 and Gwalior 48. The overall tally in Indore is 42,149, in Bhopal it is 31,974, while Gwalior has 14,586 cases. Indore has 4,644 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior are 2,894 and 796 respectively," he informed.

A total of 28,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking this count to over 37.51 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,06,128 new cases 1,383, death toll 3,260, recovered 1,88,097, active cases 14,771, number of people tested so far 37,51,131.

