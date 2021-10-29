Jabalpur, Oct 29 (PTI) The Lokayukta police on Friday caught an employee of Krishi Upaj Mandi while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said.

Sub-engineer Ramshankar Agnihotri was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount in the market premises, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police J P Verma said.

The action was taken based on a complaint received from one Sandeep Suhane about Agnihotri's demand for Rs 35,000 for valuation and changing his shop from a grain to vegetable store in the market, the official said.

Suhane had been allotted a grain shop in the market and he wanted to get it valued and changed to a vegetable shop, he said, adding that the market's sub-engineer has the power to change the usage of the shop.

The accused official is on deputation to Krishi Upaj Mandi from the MP State Agriculture Marketing Board office here, Verma said.

