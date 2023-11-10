Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): As the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are next door, Bhopal district administration has opted for a unique initiative to make people aware through cartoon characters to exercise their franchise ahead of assembly polls.

The district administration is making this unique appeal in association with the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

ADR is a non-profit organisation that discloses criminal, financial, and educational background of the candidates contesting elections.

The cartoon characters were seen carrying a signboard in which it is written that 'Madhya Pradesh karega vote, Bhopal karega vote' (Madhya Pradesh will vote, Bhopal will vote) and roaming in the markets in the city.

A volunteer of ADR, Rakesh Pandit said, "The Cartoon Characters are helping in making people aware about voting in the state capital Bhopal. This appeal is being made by the ADR and the district administration."

The Election Commission is eyening to ensure that voting in the upcoming state assembly poll should be more than that of the previous 2018 assembly polls, he added.

Besides, several awareness campaigns are being held in different ways across the state in which various social organisations and NGOs are actively taking part to increase the voting percentage in the polls scheduled to be held this month.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

