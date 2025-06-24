Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, who are on a visit to Uttar Pradesh to attend the Central Zonal Council meeting, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Along with the Chief Ministers, Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Vijay Sharma also arrived at the temple to offer prayers.

Earlier on Monday, while leaving for Uttar Pradesh from Raipur airport, CM Sai said, "In Varanasi, a Central Zonal Council meeting will be held. This includes four states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The meeting will be held under the leadership of the Union HM."

Chief Minister Sai, along with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, were welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath yesterday as they arrived in the state.

Yesterday, CM Dhami also offered his prayers at the temple, praying to Baba Vishwanath for the happiness, prosperity of all the people of the state and the progress of the state.

The 25th Central Zonal Council meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held today in Varanasi. The meeting is organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and will bring together key policymakers from the central and state governments.

The meeting will be attended by the Chief Ministers of the member states (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh) and two senior ministers from each state.

Under Sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, five Zonal Councils were established. The Union Home Minister is the chairperson of these five Zonal Councils, and the Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of the member states and Union Territories are their members.

Among these members, the Chief Minister of one member state (rotating every year) acts as the vice-chairperson. From each member state, the governor nominates two ministers as council members. Each Zonal Council has also formed a permanent committee at the level of the Chief Secretaries.

The role of the Zonal Councils is advisory; however, over the past few years, these councils have proven to be an important factor in promoting healthy bonds of mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields. With the cooperation of all state governments, central ministries, and departments, a total of 61 meetings of the various Zonal Councils and their permanent committees have been held in the last eleven years. (ANI)

