Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Saturday addressed students and faculty at Thakur Ranmat Singh College, and highlighted the role of the youth in Viksit Bharat 2047.

Sharing an X post, Indian Navy wrote, "Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, addressed students and faculty at Thakur Ranmat Singh College, Rewa, on 19 July 25, sharing insights from his four-decade naval journey. Speaking of the critical role of youth in building Viksit Bharat 2047, through leadership, courage & teamwork, CNS inspired the young leaders to dream big & strive for excellence, embracing failure as a stepping stone towards success."

He asked the students to read, reflect and write in order to grow.

"Emphasising the role of the students as the architects of tomorrow, Viksit Bharat 2047, CNS urged students to read, reflect, write, and lead with purpose," the X post read.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi mentioned the Indian Navy's role and responsibility in ensuring maritime security.

"Highlighting India's rich maritime legacy and maritime strength - from ancient ports of Lothal to modern naval operations - CNS emphasised that India's future lies across the oceans and highlighted the crucial role, and responsibilities the Indian Navy has towards safeguarding the national interests by ensuring Maritime Security and Safety," the Indian Navy wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, delivered a keynote address focused on Science and Technology's transformative role in building a Viksit Bharat at a seminar titled "Next Generation Combat - Shaping Tomorrow's Military Today".

According to an official statement by Western Command, Indian Army, in his opening address, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, emphasised the urgent need for the Indian Army to adapt and innovate in response to the multifaceted challenges of modern and future conflicts.

He delved into the complexities of grey zone warfare and stressed upon the importance of developing sophisticated capabilities to counter hybrid threats that blur the lines between peace and war.

He highlighted how advanced systems, precision munitions, enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, including the effective employment of drones, were instrumental in the success of Operation Sindoor, the press note said. (ANI)

