Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a review meeting for the damages caused by untimely rains and hailstorms in the state at CM House on Monday.

State chief secretary, principal secretary of revenue department, principal secretary of agriculture department and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, CM Chouhan said, "There has been information about untimely rain and hailstorm in 20 districts of the state. The first phase of the survey of crop damage during the rains between March 6 and March 8 has been completed. The survey for the second phase has been started for the rain that occurred from March 16 to 19."

Survey teams have been formed everywhere and work is going on. The staff of Revenue, Agriculture and Panchayat & Rural Development Department should be included in the survey team, he added.

The Madhya Pradesh government stands with farmers of the state. There should be no carelessness in the survey, the survey should be done with full honesty and do not make any kind of mistake, the chief minister said.

The CM instructed that after the completion of the survey, the list should be pasted in the Panchayat office. Besides, if any farmer raises an objection after the survey, then it should also be resolved.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government is with the farmers with full transparency and sympathy. Crop loss will be compensated under Revenue Book Circular (RBC) 6-4, CM Chouhan added.

He further said that Animal loss had also been reported and the Madhya Pradesh government would compensate for the loss of animals too. The complete survey work of the crop would be completed by March 25.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary sat on a symbolic dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the state assembly with damaged crops on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "Farmers' crops have been damaged due to hailstorm and rain. The farmer is upset. The government is giving statements about conducting the survey while no survey is being done on the ground."

"I demand that there should be a discussion in the assembly for two days regarding the crop damage of the farmers, so that the right decision can be taken in the interest of the farmers. Along with this, the farmers should be given a compensation amount of Rs 40,000 a hectare," he added.

Reacting to Choudhary's statement, senior BJP leader and MLA Gopal Bhargava said, "It is true that the crop has been damaged due to rain and hailstorm of the past days. Our government is a farmer-friendly government and our government is conducting a survey for the same. We will give compensation soon."

On the demand of Congress to give compensation of Rs 40,000 a hectare, Bhargava said that when the Congress government was in power, then did they give so much compensation? Congress is only doing politics. (ANI)

