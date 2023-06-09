Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday held a meeting with senior officials to review the preparations for the Ladli Laxmi Yojana programme scheduled to be held in Jabalpur on June 10.

A state-level program for transferring funds from Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana will be held in Jabalpur.

The Chief Minister discussed the outline of the programmes to be held at the village and ward level with all the divisional commissioners on the occasion.

He said that better preparations should be made for the program and if the task of giving an invitation to women has not been completed, they should be invited by visiting their homes. Proper arrangements should also be made for the telecast of the state level programme.

The CM also said, "The impact assessment of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahana Yojana should be done. This scheme is an example of the administrative efficiency and the hard work of the entire staff. This initiative to benefit 1.25 crore women of the state every month is an example for other states as well. All activities should also be documented."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Women and Child Development Deepali Rastogi, and other officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

