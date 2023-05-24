Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The political mercury has shot up in Madhya Pradesh after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Congress party for using indecent words for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief VD Sharma in its recent tweet.

CM Chouhan on Wednesday wrote on twitter, "Today, the Congress party has again presented an example of their levelless politics, in which they used indecent words for BJP state president V D Sharma in one of their tweets."

"V D Sharma is a capable and hard working worker of the BJP. With his hard work and efficient leadership, Madhya Pradesh BJP is continuously moving forward. Our organisation is the best," Chouhan further wrote.

Notably, on Wednesday morning, the MP Congress wrote on twitter, "... Shivraj ji, have you seen the result of making a corrupt, dishonest, useless, and 'Nafrati Chintu' (hatred Chintu) a state president (referring to V D Sharma)."

Hitting back at CM Chouhan's reaction on twitter, media advisor of MP Congress Piyush Babele tweeted, "Shivraj ji, first teach dignity at home and learn yourself. You (CM Chouhan), V D Sharma, National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, state home minister Narottam Mishra, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma have abused former CM Kamal Nath and the Congress Party by breaking all the dignity of the language, culture and civilization."

"The quarrel is in your house, your ministers are yelling at you (CM Chouhan) in the cabinet. Leaders are speaking about danger to their life from the state president (referring to V D Sharma)..." Babele further wrote.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal told ANI, "There is nervousness and restlessness in the Congress. Kamal Nath says that he has to compete with the BJP organisation but Nath and Digvijay Singh attack the BJP state president. This means that they are scared of both the BJP and BJP state president."

"Digvijay Singh is facing a defamation case for false allegation. The way Nath has also used the language towards women and towards the Chief Minister in the past is not hidden from anyone. The public knows everything. The Congress is scared. The way allegations are being made shows that there is uneasiness in the Congress," Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of MP Congress media department, KK Mishra told ANI, "The BJP should answer what kind of words they used against our senior leader Kamal Nath. The way BJP will question our leaders, we will also be forced to answer in the same way." (ANI)

