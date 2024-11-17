Bhopal, Nov 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday demanded an apology from the opposition Congress for criticising his foreign tour, aimed at attracting investment to the BJP-governed state.

Yadav is scheduled to visit two European nations from November 23 to December 1.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari has dubbed Yadav's tour of the United Kingdom and Germany an “open drama in the name of investment” and jibed that the CM wants to be an “international tourist like Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Responding to Congress' criticism, Yadav said, “If we are organising a world-class investors' summit in February next year, I must visit abroad to invite the investors. I am going to England and Germany and go wherever we will find investors.”

The CM urged the opposition to see things positively and make efforts to bring investment to the state.

“If you want the welfare of Madhya Pradesh, you will have to rise above politics. I appeal to them through you (media) that they apologise for their statements. It's not good to oppose the investors' summit,” he said.

Yadav said that the state government has successfully organised regional industry conclaves in Sagar, Jabalpur, Rewa and Ujjain and a large amount of investment is coming in which will further generate employment.

He said that Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore will come to Madhya Pradesh and the investment will boost the state's growth.

Yadav said that regional industry conclaves will be organised in Narmadapuram and Shahdol districts before the investors' meet in February 2025.

In a statement on Saturday, Patwari had said, “An open drama is going on in the name of investment in Madhya Pradesh. Crores of rupees are being spent in the name of government publicity. When the CM and officials got bored of roaming in various states, they are now exploring the possibilities of government tourism abroad.”

The Congress leader claimed that a team of officials would accompany the CM to prepare for roadshows in London, Munich and Berlin to attract investment to the MP.

“Taking inspiration from the prime minister, now the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh also wants to become an international tourist,” Patwari had said.

