Indore, Jan 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that drone technology may be used in different areas in the state.

Addressing a gathering while inaugurating a drone training centre in Indore, he said the importance of using drone technology in MP increases given that it is the second largest state in India area-wise after Rajasthan.

Describing drone technology as a subject full of possibilities, Yadav said drones are currently used in spraying pesticides and fertilisers in the agricultural sector.

He said in future, the use of drones will increase in different areas. This technology can also be employed for crowd management and in traffic jams during religious fairs like Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Ujjain in 2028, Yadav added.

The drone training centre has been established jointly by the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club and Kasturba Gram, a charitable organisation.

Yadav said drone technology is one of the favourite subjects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under his leadership, the country is playing a leading role in this field.

He said MP is moving forward to fulfil Modi's dream to make India a global hub of drone technology by 2030.

Yadav asked the directors of the drone centre to present a detailed plan to the Science and Technology Department on imparting drone technology training in the state and its potential benefits in rural areas.

Madhya Pradesh Flying Club Honorary Secretary Milind Mahajan said if the state government makes arrangements for scholarships and grants, drone training centres will be set up at other places.

