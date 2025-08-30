Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday participated in the seminar on "Swadeshi se Swavalamban" in Bhopal and administered an oath to those who attended the program to use Swadeshi products to remain connected with the spirit of Swadeshi.

CM Yadav said that using Swadeshi products reflects affection for the country and is an expression of true national service.

"Using Swadeshi products is love for the country and true national service...Today, I participated in the seminar on 'Swadeshi se Swavalamban' in Bhopal and administered an oath to always use Swadeshi products to remain connected with the spirit of Swadeshi. On this occasion, an MoU was exchanged between Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Swadeshi Jagran Manch," the CM wrote in a post on X.

Speaking at the event, CM Yadav said that swadeshi products are not only products, but are a symbol of the national identity and heritage. The "Vocal for Local" campaign, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a medium to further take the spirit of Indianness. Swadeshi products are not only stronger, more economical, and of better quality than foreign products, but also yield maximum benefits from their purchase.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state that every Indian citizen should not only use Swadeshi products themselves, but also inspire those around them to do the same. This patriotism will strengthen the nation's economy, and the spirit of swadeshi is a straightforward path to genuine national service.

He further said that under the leadership of PM Modi, various steps were being initiated by the Central Government towards building a self-reliant and prosperous India.

"The maximum use of swadeshi products is love for the country and true national service. We all should increase the use of indigenous products in our lives and inspire others to do the same," he added.

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also exchanged between Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Swadishi Jagan Manch. (ANI)

