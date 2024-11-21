Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off 'Laddu Rath' carrying 1,11,111 laddus to Ayodhya Dham for 'Shri Ram Vivah Utsav' from Mahamrityunjay gate in Ujjain district on Thursday.

These Laddu prasad will be distributed to the devotees.

After flagging off the Laddu rath, CM Yadav told the reporters, "Now, as Lord Ram has returned to Ayodhya Dham, then there will be a grand celebration on his wedding (Vivah Panchami). So, we are sending 1,11,111 laddus to Ayodhya Dham from Ujjain."

Besides, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, I flagged off a vehicle carrying 1,11,111 laddu prasad from Mahamrityunjay gate in Ujjain to Ayodhya for being distributed in 'Shri Ram Vivaah Utsav'. Madhya Pradesh has a special connection with the life of Lord Ram. This prasad will be distributed to the devotees coming to Shri Ram-Sita Vivaah Utsav organised in Janakpur, Nepal."

According to the scriptures, Lord Ram, son of king Dasharath of Ayodhya married goddess Sita, daughter of king Janak of Janakpurdham during the Treta epoch. The marriage was solemnized in Janakpurdham.

Ancient city of Janakpur in Nepal, historically linked to Ayodhya in India came alive with excitement as it celebrated the first Deepotsav following the 'Pran Pratistha' of the Ram Temple.

The birthplace of Goddess Sita was adorned with lights and vibrant decorations, creating a festive atmosphere as locals embarked on a shopping spree. (ANI)

