Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended a warm welcome to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday and presented him with the famous handicrafts of Kutch, as a souvenir, per a release.

According to the release, during the meeting, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister expressed interest in learning how Gujarat has become a model of development under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh's commitment to accelerating development under the double-engine government's dynamic approach, the release added. (ANI)

