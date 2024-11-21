Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the ground-breaking ceremony of state's first Medicity and Medical College to be built in about 14.97 acres worth Rs 592.30 crores in Ujjain on Thursday and said that the project aimed to be completed before 'Simhastha' 2028.

'Simhastha' is a Hindu religious mela held every 12 years in Ujjain. The last 'Simhastha' took place in 2016 and the next would be held in 2028.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bestowed a Medicity and a Medical College in Ujjain. The construction of the project will commence today with the Bhoomi-Pujan, aiming for completion before Simhastha. This state-of-the-art facility will bring every aspect of healthcare under the divine guidance of Lord Mahakal and establish Ujjain globally in the health sector."

Alongside advanced medical facilities, a Medical Device Park will also be developed. The campus will feature a high-rise building designed to maximise space utilisation, with residential arrangements for doctors, paramedical staff and other personnel, the CM said.

"Since the formation of the state until 2003-04, there were only five medical colleges in the state. Today, there are 30 medical colleges running in the state. Of these, 17 are government-run and 13 are private institutions. The government is also preparing 12 additional medical colleges, with plans to integrate medical education into high-capacity hospitals," the chief minister said.

He further highlighted that the previously separate departments of medical education and public health have now been merged to enhance efficiency and ensure the optimal use of resources, providing better services to the general public. The project will be a collaborative effort between the government and society to create a world-class healthcare system.

He also emphasised the potential for Ujjain to become a hub for medical tourism with support from the private sector offering advanced healthcare services not only to patients from across the state but also from abroad.

"Following the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Niramaya Yojana by PM Modi, the state government has introduced airlifting services for critically ill patients, ensuring they receive timely treatment at major hospitals within three months. In areas lacking airports or runways, helicopters are being used for airlifting patients," the CM added.

He also noted that the number of medical students in the state, currently at 5,000, is set to double to 10,000 in the near future. Additionally, five Ayurvedic medical colleges are being established in the state. The Ayurvedic Dhanvantari Mahavidyalaya in Ujjain is being developed into a fully equipped institution comparable to AIIMS, with the process already underway.

Additionally, a Homeopathy College is also being established in Ujjain to further enhance the region's medical education and healthcare infrastructure, the chief minister added.

CM Yadav said, "All the universities in the state have been directed to provide employment- oriented paramedical and nursing education. The university itself has been directed to organise paramedical and nursing examinations. Arrangements for hearse vans are also being made in all the hospitals of the state." (ANI)

