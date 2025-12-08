Chhatarpur, December 8: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday reviewed the functioning of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department in Khajuraho, Chhatarpur district. CM Yadav directed officials to ensure that every eligible beneficiary receives foodgrain distribution benefits without any difficulty, adding that the welfare of the poor, labourers, farmers and women remains the state government's top priority. The meeting at a Convention Centre focused on the Targeted Public Distribution System, procurement processes, technological innovations and preparations for Simhastha 2028.

The Chief Minister also praised the department's efforts in completing e-KYC and rightful targeting under the Public Distribution System and stressed that this process should be repeated at regular intervals so that every eligible beneficiary receives free food grains. Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Son Abhimanyu Yadav Marries Ishita Patel in Mass Wedding Ceremony (Watch Video).

According to an official release, the Food Directorate had carried out a large-scale campaign for e-KYC, after which over 34 lakh ineligible 'beneficiaries' were removed from the portal following verification. Nearly 14 lakh new eligible beneficiaries from the waiting list have been issued eligibility slips and are receiving free foodgrains.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretaries Neeraj Mandloi and Rashmi Arun Shami, along with other departmental officials, were present. The Chief Minister was briefed on procurement achievements, with farmers receiving both MSP and bonus payments. For wheat procurement during Rabi 2024-25 and 2025-26, payments included Rs 29,558.40 crore in MSP and Rs 1,965 crore as bonus. For paddy procurement during Kharif 2023-24 and 2024-25, farmers received Rs 19,208.76 crore in MSP and Rs 337.11 crore in incentive payments under the Mukhyamantri Krishi Unnati Yojana. A record 9.64 lakh metric tonnes of rice was contributed to the central pool in 2024-25. Storage capacity has been expanded accordingly, the release said. Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers INR 233 Crores to 1.33 Lakh Soybean-Producing Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme.

The CM reviewed progress in strengthening the city gas distribution network, implemented under the 2025 CGD (City Gas Distribution) policy and supported by a single-window NOC portal. He instructed that the work be taken up as a mass campaign to ensure wider consumer access. It was also informed during the meeting that a public nutrition initiative was also introduced, with 30 fair price shops in Indore upgraded into Jan Poshan Kendras, increasing shopkeepers' monthly incomes by Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The model will be expanded to other districts soon.

Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Annadoot Yojana, GPS-enabled vehicles are monitored through a state-level command-and-control centre. To monitor the Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation's activities in real time, mobile applications for Moisture, Fumigation, and Inspection have been developed. During the review meeting, the department also presented a three-year action plan, which includes installing advanced POS machines with integrated weighing and iris scanners at fair price shops, implementing a Smart PDS System, installing solar panels on government warehouse rooftops, modernising storage systems and synchronising data at multiple levels using advanced technology.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for Simhastha 2028. Officials informed that a coordinated system would be ensured with the cooperation of the Food Department, Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Civil Supplies Corporation, and Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation.

