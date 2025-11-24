Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday inaugurated a new 150-bed civil hospital building in Vidisha and laid the foundation for several key development projects across the district, officials said.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said, "Under the leadership of India's Prime Minister Modi, the respect and dignity of India are steadily increasing within the state, across the country and globally through PM Modi. We are proud, we are Indians. The flag of Sanatan Culture is proudly flying through the leadership of respected PM Modi ji."

Prior to the inauguration, the Chief Minister chaired a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, where the council of ministers approved several important decisions to strengthen health, agriculture, and child welfare services in the state.

The Cabinet sanctioned 373 posts and 806 human resource services on a call basis to operate 50-bed AYUSH hospitals in 12 districts and a 30-bed hospital in Barwani district. The approved posts include 52 Class-1, 91 Class-2, and 230 Class-3 positions.

Additionally, the approved human resource services comprise 91 Class-2 posts, 117 Class-3 posts, and 598 Class-4 posts. The management of these human resources will be undertaken through the National AYUSH Mission.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the 'Prime Minister Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana' concerning the installation of solar pumps for irrigation. Under the revised provisions, farmers will now have the option to receive a solar pump of one higher capacity than their currently sanctioned level. Accordingly, farmers with a 3 HP (Horsepower) temporary electricity connection will be eligible for a 5 HP solar pump, while those with a 5 HP connection will be able to obtain a 7.5 HP solar pump.

The council of ministers also approved the continuation of the Non-Institutional Service Scheme under Mission Vatsalya, including Sponsorship, Foster Care and After Care, across all districts of the state for the next five years. Eligible children will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 under this scheme. Children leaving child care institutions after completing 18 years of age will be linked with employment-oriented training through After Care to empower them economically.

The scheme benefits children of widowed, divorced or abandoned mothers, orphans, children living with extended families, children of parents suffering from incurable diseases, children of parents unable to provide physical and economic care and children requiring care as per Juvenile Justice Act 2015 such as homeless, disaster-affected, child laborers, victims of child prostitution, AIDS affected, street children, runaways, disabled, missing, exploited, and abused children. (ANI)

