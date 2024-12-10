Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate Sarsi Island Resort, built by the Tourism Department, on December 14, a release said on Tuesday.

The resort is located in the backwater region of Bansagar Dam in Shahdol district.

Tourists visiting the resort will enjoy a boat club, a restaurant, and recreational amenities. The inauguration is expected to boost regional development, the release said.

The resort is located close to prominent tourist destinations like Bandhavgarh National Park and Maihar. Visitors can also expect a unique and memorable experience at this eco-circuit destination, aimed at promoting regional tourism, the release added.

Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said, "Sarsi Island resort has modern facilities. The resort boasts three boat clubs, offering thrilling water sports experiences. For accommodations, 10 eco-huts have been built, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the natural beauty. An attractive restaurant caters to food enthusiasts, while a modern conference room is perfect for corporate and other events amid nature."

Additionally, health and recreation facilities, including a gym, library, and a play area for children, will ensure a wholesome experience for all age groups. With the opening on December 14, the resort is set to become a new attraction for tourists nationwide, contributing to the overall development of Shahdol district and its surrounding areas, he added.

Earlier, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government completes one year tenure after the assembly polls of 2023, CM Yadav emphasized that public welfare schemes should reach every eligible person in the state.

"In Madhya Pradesh, our government is going to complete one year. In this situation, we have decided to celebrate it in two ways. First, we will ensure that our public welfare schemes reach every ward in urban areas and every village in rural areas. For our 56 welfare schemes, we have made Municipal Corporation Commissioners as nodal officers in urban areas, and officers who will visit every ward and village continuously from December 11 to January 26 to inform people about the welfare schemes and ensure that those eligible will get the benefits of the schemes," CM Yadav told media persons.

He further highlighted that a few programs prepared for some big schemes of the state government which will be held as Jan Kalyan Parv.

"Similarly, we have prepared a few programs at state level for our big schemes, which will be organised in the form of a Pakhwada (fortnight), which we have named Jan Kalyan Parv. During the parv, bhoomi pujan and inauguration of different types of development works worth around Rs 18,354 crores is also proposed which will be done on various durations," he added. (ANI)

