Southam, May 5: Codemasters, a UK-based video game company, is reportedly planning to lay off some of its employees soon. The Codemasters layoffs will affect an unspecified number of employees from the company as the game studio aims to pause the development of its Rally games franchise. The game studio is owned by EA (Electronics Art) which announced layoffs of several employees last year.

EA layoffs in February 2024 affected 670 employees of the company, nearly 5% of the total workforce. This year, the Codemasters, a studio owned by Electronics Art, will cut the workforce to pause the World Rally Championship (WRC) game series. Codemasters announced that it would not renew the WRC game series license and offer a limited version of the license until 2027. This comes after the EA-owned game studio stopped working on EA Sports WRC (2023). SBI Massive Hiring Plan: State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty Announces Recruitment of 18,000 Personnel in FY26, Largest Recruitment in Decade.

Reports said that the since the studio does not have the WRC license, Codemasters layoffs would be announced in the future. One of the company representatives reportedly said the Codemasters was "reducing some roles" lately. It is said that the laid-off employees would be allowed to explore other opportunities within the EA corporate umbrella.

EA Wider Downsizing Causing Codemasters Layoffs?

According to a report by Game Rant, Codemasters job cuts are a part of EA's wider downsizing plan or similar strategy in the future. Ahead of this, dozens of employees were laid off at Respawn Games and are also planning to lay off nearly 200-300 more employees in the same unit. Startup Hiring Surge: India Sees 32% Jump in Startup Recruitment, Driven by Sustainable Growth and Innovation, Says Report.

The report mentioned that Electronics Art (EA) failed to meet sales expectations and that its big-budget titles, such as The Veilguard, underperformed in the gaming market. The World Rally Championship (WRC) game series has been popular among players since the early 2000s. Amid this, a studio executive addressed the changes and reportedly said, "Every great journey eventually finds its finish line." The report said the company may focus on its Formula One sports license after WRC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2025 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).