Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan with his family was seen celebrating the festival of Holi at his residence in the state capital on Wednesday.

Some BJP leaders also joined the CM at his residence for the celebration. A grand event was organised at the Chief Minister's residence as part of the festival.

Also Read | Jammua and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Killed After Being Hit by Ambulance in Srinagar.

CM Chauhan sang 'phaag' during the celebration. He was also seen cheering for those singing and dancing at the event.

The CM was also accompanied by his wife Sadhna Singh and other family members.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2023: Uttar Pradesh Government Announces Free Entry at Taj Mahal and Agra Fort for Tourists.

In various events across the country, many political leaders were seen celebrating the festival of colours, Holi, at their respective homes.

They were seen singing and dancing drenched in colours along with their family and friends. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)