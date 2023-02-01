Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday lauded the Union Budget of 2023-2024 for being "pro-welfare".

While talking to ANI, Chouhan said, "This budget is for the welfare of every sector and every state of the country. It's for benefit of the poor, women, and middle-class people along with empowering weaker sections and the youth."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the "first budget of Amrit Kaal" and said that it would lay a strong foundation for building a developed India. The Prime Minister said that the budget gives priority to the deprived and will fulfill the dreams of the aspirational society, the farmers, and the middle class.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 today in Lok Sabha. This was the third time in a row that the government presented the budget in a paperless form.

Highlights of the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister included big incentives under the new income tax regime.

The IT rebate limit in the new regime has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and the new tax regime will be the default tax regime, the Finance Minister said. Capital expenditure outlay has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, accounting for 3.3 per cent of the GDP. (ANI)

