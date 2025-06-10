Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a state-level Kol Tribal Convention held in Beohari, Shahdol district on Monday and applauded the bravery of the Kol tribal community.

He further highlighted that the tribal community has a glorious history and played a vital role in the Independence of the nation.

"The tribal community has a rich and glorious history and has played a significant role in India's Independence and development. The Kol tribal community, in particular, has been known for its bravery and seriousness since ancient times. Many heroes from the tribal society made supreme sacrifices in the struggle against the British to protect water, forests, and land," CM Yadav said.

He further announced that the state government would conduct land surveys in all regions where the Kol tribe resides but has not yet possessed land titles (pattas) and would grant land pattas accordingly.

"The areas where the Kol tribe resides across the state and does not yet possess land titles (pattas), the government will conduct surveys and issue pattas accordingly," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also performed Bhoomi-pujan and the inauguration of 107 development works worth Rs 330 crore on the occasion. He also declared the installation of a statue of the tribal icon Birsa Munda at Birsa Munda Medical College in Shahdol and another statue of Banabhatta at Bansagar Reservoir.

He further announced that the state government would bear the cost of education and coaching for tribal children. Hostels with 100 beds each for boys and girls, along with pre-exam training centres, will be set up in all divisions at a cost of Rs 24 crore each.

Additionally, CM Yadav announced a gift of Rs 250 to the state's 'Ladli Behnas' on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He also assured strict action after investigation in cases of false accusations against tribals.

The Chief Minister also declared that the life story of Bhagwan Birsa Munda would be included in the school curriculum and that Kanya Shiksha Parisars (Girls' Education Campuses) in 13 districts will be named after Mata Shabari.

CM Yadav made several key announcements for the development of Shahdol district, including Rs 28 crore for Shahdol city's drinking water system, establishment of a college in Gram Panchayat Nipaniya, Promotion of Water Tourism at Sarasi Island of Bansagar Reservoir, Construction of a bridge from Charki Dol to Odari River in Jaysinghnagar tehsil at a cost of Rs13 crore, and Restoration of Bhagdeora Fort at Rampur Baghelan tehsil in Satna district. (ANI)

