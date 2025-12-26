Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday paid tributes to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas', remembering their sacrifice for faith and humanity.

CM Yadav visited a Gurdwara located on Hamidia hospital road in the state capital Bhopal to pay homage to the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh and offered prayers on the occasion.

"On the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas', I paid my tribute to four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. Their sacrifice for faith and humanity will always continue to pave a way for the welfare of the world," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu distributed the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

PM Modi also paid tribute to the Sahibzades, remembering their sacrifice and courage.

He said the day honours the unwavering faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, which continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Veer Baal Diwas is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades. We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations."

To mark Veer Bal Diwas, the Government of India is organising participative programmes across the country with the objective of informing and educating citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades, and to honour and commemorate the indomitable courage, sacrifice, and valour of the young heroes of India's history.

The activities will include storytelling sessions, recitations, and poster-making and essay-writing competitions, among others.

On the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on January 9, 2022, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas', to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations. (ANI)

