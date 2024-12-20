Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed bhoomi pujan and inauguration of various development works worth around Rs 1249 crores through a single click under 'Jan Kalyan Parv' in Indore district on Friday.

'Jan Kalyan Parv' is being organised from December 11 to December 26 in view of the completion of one year of the BJP government in the state. As part of it, continuous various development works are being dedicated across the state. As a result of which, a program was organised at Atal Bihari Vajpayee College in Indore on Friday.

Addressing the program, CM Yadav said, "On the completion of one year of our government Jan Kalyan Parv fortnight is being organised across the state. Under the parv, various development work is being dedicated to the public continuously for fifteen days at different locations each day in the state. With this program, we will also make the society participate in the government's resolve."

Praising the achievements of Indore city, the chief minister emphasised that along with being a smart city and a clean city, now Indore became a global city.

"It is true that Indore is a smart city, metro city, clean city and now it has become a global city. We will develop Indore like Delhi and Mumbai, it is our resolve. We will provide all the better facilities to Indore and I extend my greeting to the people of Indore," the CM said.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav reached Khajrana Ganesh Temple in the city, offered prayers and wished for the welfare and prosperity of the public.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Bhakta Niwas, Sant Niwas, Anna Kshetra Extension of the temple constructed worth Rs 20 crore on the occasion.

The Chief Minister's Office posted on X, "Today, CM Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore and wished for the welfare and prosperity of the people. On this occasion, the CM inaugurated Bhakta Niwas, Sant Niwas, Anna Kshetra Extension and Garden constructed worth Rs 20 crore." (ANI)

