Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reached a private hospital in state capital Bhopal, where two police personnel are undergoing treatment after being injured during a mock drill and enquired about their health conditions.

The two police personnel of the 25th battalion were hurt in a grenade explosion during the mock drill in the capital city on Thursday.

CM Yadav met with the injured personnel, their family members in the hospital and also spoke to the doctors to know information about the treatment. He further instructed them for better treatment of the police personnel's.

"Today, I reached the hospital to enquire about the health conditions of our two police personnel, who were injured during a mock drill and I have given instructions to the doctors to provide the best treatment. I also met the family members of the personnel on the occasion," the CM told reporters.

One of the police personnel sustained severe injuries near eyes and doctors said that it would heal with time, he said, adding that he ordered an investigation into the matter to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

"I have ordered an investigation into the matter to find out the reason why such an incident happened and take action against those responsible. Our priority is the well-being of the police jawans and the state government is standing with them. I pray to Lord Mahakal, may the jawans get well soon," the CM said.

"Additionally, if required then arrangements will be made to shift them further to a better place for better treatment. The state government is with them," he added.

Furthermore, in a post on X, CM Yadav said, "Today, I visited a hospital in Bhopal to enquire about the well-being of two soldiers of the 25th Battalion who were injured during a mock drill. I received treatment-related information from the hospital management and doctors and gave instructions for better treatment. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the Jawans." (ANI)

