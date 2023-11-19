Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress candidate from Rehli, Jyoti Patel, levelled allegations that a mob led by BJP candidate Gopal Bhargava vandalized her vehicles and accused her opponent of physical assault on her supporters.

As per Patel, Bhargava supporters vandalized her vehicle parked on the roadside and assaulted her supporters in Garhakota in Sagar on Saturday, a day after voting concluded for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. The incident is said to have happened at around 5 pm.

Jyoti Patel posted some videos on social media regarding the incident, which went viral. She accused Bhargava, his son Abhishek Bhargava and his brother Shriram Bhargava of the incident.

Jyoti has also alleged that during the vandalism, people in the crowd opened fire and also threw bombs.

After the incident, Gopal Bhargava claimed innocence on social media, calling it a dispute between two parties in an old case.

Bhargava said, "Some anti-social elements are trying to give a political colour to the incident. Everyone has to live in this area throughout their life; do not fall into anyone's provocation; the police and administration are taking appropriate action on the incident that has happened."

Additional SP Sagar, Lokesh Sinha, said that there was a dispute between two groups at the Gunjora intersection.

"The situation is under control. Two to three people have been injured. They have been admitted to the hospital. The cause of the dispute is being investigated. A case has been registered against more than 70 known and unknown people," SP Lokesh Sinha said. (ANI)

