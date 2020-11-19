Chhindwara (MP), Nov 19 (PTI) A special court in Amarwada town of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Thursday awarded capital punishment to a 22-year-old man for raping and killing a minor girl.

The special POCSO court also sentenced the co-accused in the case to seven years imprisonment.

According to special public prosecutor Samir Kumar Pathak, the incident took place on July 17, when the main accused Ritesh Dhurve lured the three-and-a-half-year-old victim with a Rs 10 note and took her to a room.

When the victim died during the assault, Dhurve with the help of co-accused Dhanpal Uikey placed her body inside a sack and dumped it in Machagora dam, he said.

During the probe, the police found that the accused had been missing from their homes since the crime was committed and apprehended them, the SPP said, adding that the duo later admitted to committing the crime.

Chhindwara superintendent of police Vivek Sharma had also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to nab the accused, he said.

The duo was sentenced under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 4,500 on the main accused and Rs 4,000 on the co-accused, the prosecution stated.

