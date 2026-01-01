Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): A large number of devotees visited temples across Gwalior on Thursday to mark the New Year, offering prayers for happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Since early morning, a steady stream of worshippers has been visiting the renowned Manshapurna Hanuman Temple in the Padav area of the city, making it one of the most spiritually revered places for many.

Devotees, including families, elderly people, and youth, were seen standing in long queues to seek blessings.

Many said they prayed not only for personal well-being and success but also for peace, harmony, and the development of the country and the state.

Krishna Dubey, a devotee visiting the Manshapurna Hanuman Temple, shared New Year greetings and expressed his wishes for the year ahead.

"I have come here to this temple today, and many devotees are visiting at the same time. I only wish for the nation's peace along with prosperity and success for everyone, he said.

"A continuous recitation of the Akhand Ramayana, which has been a long-standing tradition at the temple, which is huge in itself. People are coming to present their wishes to God," he added.

Another devotee, Priyanka, also shared that she wants the people of Gwalior to understand their responsibility to the country amid global tensions.

"I want the Gwalior people to contribute towards the nation's growth and understand their responsibility, as we are all aware of the World's condition right now, which might prove to be difficult for us," she said.

The inflow of worshippers continued throughout the morning, reflecting strong faith and devotion as people began the New Year on a spiritual note.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, thousands of devotees visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra.

Jyoti Singh, one of the pilgrims, said her journey was guided by faith. "I wanted to go to Vrindavan, but due to the blessings of Mata Rani, I have come here. May Mata Rani bless everyone," she said.

Punjab's Amritsar also saw large gatherings as devotees offered prayers and witnessed the traditional 'Prabhat Pheri' at the Shri Harmandir Sahib on the first day of the year.

In the national capital, devotees thronged prominent temples, including Jhandewalan Temple and the Sai Baba Temple at Lodhi Road, offering prayers for peace, prosperity and good health in 2026. (ANI)

