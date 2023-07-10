Indore, Jul 10 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons and seized 2 kg of foreign gold and Rs 2.52 crore cash from their possession in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Monday.

Based a tip-off, a bus heading to Bhopal from Indore was intercepted at a toll booth on Saturday, and an alleged smuggler was found carrying 2 kg of foreign gold worth Rs 1.21 crore, the official said.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Incessant Rain Triples Cases of Typhoid, Throat Infection in National Capital.

Following the recovery, investigations were carried out raids at three places and recovered Rs 2.52 crore cash from a bullion trader in Indore, he said, adding that the amount was from the illegal purchase and sale of gold.

The two accused have been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962 and the matter is being investigated, the official said.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra Pilgrim Dies Due to Heart Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)