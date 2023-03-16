Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Thursday refuted the rumours of Class 10 and 12 board exam question paper leak and said that action would be taken against those spreading confusion about the same.

The paper leak issue was raised by a Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday. He claimed that the paper was continuously leaking in the state. Now, the paper of Class 10th and 12th were being sold for Rs 100 and Rs 200 through social media. In such a situation, the future of the youth of the state who prepare throughout the year were getting in the dark.

Also Read | ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble.

Reacting to Bhanot's remark, Parmar said, "In the prima facie, the paper which went viral, we got it checked and it came to notice that the paper is fake but confusion is being spread among the children. Our department has submitted an application to the crime branch. Action has been initiated, the result will arrive in two to three days."

"We are going to trace all those who are spreading confusion. Yesterday also a media report came for the same, we will also take action on that as well. We have formed a team which is investigating, if someone belonging to our department or outside is found guilty, we will take strict action. We also checked the paper which went viral, they are not matching with the original question paper," he added.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023-24: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-Led Government Allocates Lion's Share for Welfare Schemes.

On the other hand, Bhopal Cyber Crime Branch DCP Amit Kumar told ANI, "A complaint has been made by the Board of Secondary Education, in which it is mentioned that there are some groups that are made on social media sites in the name of class 10th and 12th. Following the complaint, we have registered an FIR."

"We have come to know about some Telegram Group which takes the payment in the name of the question paper and circulates the leaked paper of class 10th and 12th. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is going on. Those who are found involved in the matter, action will be taken against them," he added.

There are about 10 such groups in which papers are being circulated. The people are being added into the group after taking some money. It came to the notice of the Board of Secondary Education that some groups formed which were selling paper. According to some basic information it has been found that such groups are formed from Gujarat, the official said, adding that the investigation is going on now, soon the matter will be disclosed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)