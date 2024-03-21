Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan travelled in a passenger train from Bhopal for the campaign in Ganj Basoda Assembly of Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday.

Office of Chouhan posted on X, "Shivraj Singh Chouhan left for Ganj Basoda from Bhopal by train. During this, the former Chief Minister will meet the workers at Salamatpur, Sanchi, Vidisha, Gulabganj and Ganjbasoda railway stations."

Also Read | Budaun Double Murder Case: Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Second Accused From Bareilly (Watch Video).

"While going from Bhopal to Ganjbasoda by train, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was warmly welcomed by Ladli Bahna, party workers and the public at Sanchi railway station," Office of Chouhan posted on X.

During the journey Chouhan told ANI, "Jahan Janata hoti hai, vahan Mama hota hai.. I am grateful for the love and support I get from the people. I will work for them till my last breath."

Also Read | ‘Will Lead to Chaos as Elections Round the Corner’: Supreme Court Declines to Stay Appointment of Two Election Commissioners Under Act Which Dropped CJI From Selection Panel.

Meanwhile, the former CM also took a potshot at the Congress party over upcoming general elections stating no one is ready to contest the election from the opposition party in fear of defeat.

"No one is ready to contest the election due to fear of defeat. This shows the condition of the Congress. I do not consider it right in a democracy that the condition of a party becomes such that people are not ready to contest elections, but this is the situation," he added.

Earlier on March 18, at a meeting in the Vidisha parliamentary constituency Chouhan had interacted with party officials, prominent workers and citizens.

"Once again I have got an opportunity to serve my dear brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces of Vidisha" Chouhan had said.

Chouhan is contesting in the upcoming general election from Vidisha parliamentary seat. The election will be held here in the third phase on May 7 along with seven other parliamentary seats in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)