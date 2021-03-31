Shivpuri (MP), Mar 31 (PTI) A massive fire has been reported from parts of the Madhav National Park (MNP) in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, which officials on Wednesday said might have affected the area spread on at least 14 hectares and damaged some "forest resources".

The Madhav National Park is home to dozens of leopards, a large number of deer, blue bulls and other wild animals.

Incidentally, wildfires had engulfed parts of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district over the last two days, but they were controlled by 11 AM on Wednesday, a top forest official said.

The fire in the MNP was reported from Balarpur and Sardarpura areas under the Survaya beat on Tuesday but it was controlled by forest personnel, Ranger Bhuvnesh Yogi said on Wednesday.

He said the cause of the fire is not known.

"As fire tenders cannot reach the affected areas in the national park, foresters are trying to douse the blaze with their resources," Yogi said, adding the flames will be hopefully put out completely by Thursday morning.

He admitted that "forest resources" were damaged in the fire but admitted that the extent of the damage will be known after a proper assessment is done.

MNP Assistant Director Anil Soni said a carelessly thrown 'bidi' might have triggered the fire.

"Some people roaming around Balarpur temple near the forest might have thrown a lighted beedi which could have caused the blaze," he said.

Meanwhile, fire-watchers have been deployed around the park.

According to forest authorities, wildfires were reported in parts of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve over the last two days and spread to several zones.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the wildfire situation at the BTR.

